Beautiful weather for the first day of summer!

Happy first day of Summer! The summer solstice marks the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

It officially begins at 8:57 am MDT. This marks the longest day of the year!

After a stormy start to the week, we have a really beautiful day in store for you! The Wasatch Front climbs to the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies.

This is warmer than yesterday, but still 10 degrees below normal. It's going to feel nice to get some time outside!

St. George will feel warmer than yesterday in the low 90s, running about 5 to 10 degrees below average in the south.

By Thursday, the 80s are back, but winds will start to pick up in the afternoon across the state.

A mostly dry cool front dips in Friday. It'll turn windy with a slight chance for rain showers in far Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming. It'll also bring a halt to the warmup.

The weekend looks good! Saturday and Sunday are sunny with temperatures closer to what's normal this time of the year!