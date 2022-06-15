Watch
Beautiful Wednesday with things getting hotter in days ahead

Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 07:34:49-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice one, with sunny weather and temperatures a little below average.

High pressure is building back over Utah, which will keep it dry ahead of a warming trend when temperatures will climb much higher starting Thursday.

Near-record temperatures are forecast across some parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, with winds increasing at the end of the week in southern and western Utah.

It will remain warm, although slightly cooler over the weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and across eastern Utah.

