Big changes in the weather coming

SALT LAKE CITY — Still hazy tonight and becoming partly cloudy by morning. Low 29. Mostly sunny and a little hazy on Sunday. High 43.
Temperatures for midnight New Year's Eve will be in the low to mid-30s, with dry and mostly clear skies.
Through New Year's Day, expect partly cloudy skies, less haze, and highs around 40.
Later in the week we will see a chance for a few snow showers Thursday and a higher chance Saturday for some real snow accumulation.
Say goodbye to the haze for a while.
SALT LAKE CITY
Saturday: Hazy with temps above normal. Highs: Near 43.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Saturday: Mostly clear with above normal temps. Highs: Near 63.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 31.