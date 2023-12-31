Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Big changes in the weather coming

Utah Weather Authority Dan Pope says a series of storms will bring snow to Utah and clear out the inversion.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 21:17:38-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Still hazy tonight and becoming partly cloudy by morning. Low 29. Mostly sunny and a little hazy on Sunday. High 43.

Temperatures for midnight New Year's Eve will be in the low to mid-30s, with dry and mostly clear skies.

Through New Year's Day, expect partly cloudy skies, less haze, and highs around 40.

Later in the week we will see a chance for a few snow showers Thursday and a higher chance Saturday for some real snow accumulation.

Say goodbye to the haze for a while.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Hazy with temps above normal. Highs: Near 43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Mostly clear with above normal temps. Highs: Near 63.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 31.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere