Big changes in the weather coming

SALT LAKE CITY — Still hazy tonight and becoming partly cloudy by morning. Low 29. Mostly sunny and a little hazy on Sunday. High 43.

Temperatures for midnight New Year's Eve will be in the low to mid-30s, with dry and mostly clear skies.

Through New Year's Day, expect partly cloudy skies, less haze, and highs around 40.

Later in the week we will see a chance for a few snow showers Thursday and a higher chance Saturday for some real snow accumulation.

Say goodbye to the haze for a while.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Hazy with temps above normal. Highs: Near 43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Mostly clear with above normal temps. Highs: Near 63.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 31.

