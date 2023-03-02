Brief break from the storms, but still chilly!

The storm has pulled away, giving us a brief break from all the snow!

This morning, it's all about the cold air that has settled in behind the storm. It's going to feel chilly and brisk this afternoon, but it will look beautiful with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s across the Wasatch Front, which is well below normal for the beginning of March.

The break doesn't last long. Another storm slides in on Friday. This brings us another shot at snow showers in Northern Utah.

This storm is rather unimpressive compared to our more recent storms.

It looks like we dry out just in time for your Saturday with some more weak storms brushing by throughout the weekend.