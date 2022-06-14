Chilly start following storm; getting warmer tomorrow

SALT LAKE CITY — There will be quiet following the storm on Tuesday as temperatures across Utah remain cool and comfortable.

A few spotty showers could still pop up over the mountains and near the Idaho border, otherwise the state will be drying out.

High pressure will build back over Utah starting Wednesday, which will start a warming trend for second half of the week. Much of the state will see much warmer temperatures as it becomes downright hot on Thursday and Friday,

An increase in fire danger will come as winds will increase Friday ahead of an approaching storm that could also bring some showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.