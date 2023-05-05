Cloudy and chilly Cinco de Mayo

We're not done with the stormy weather! Pieces of the storm that slid in from California will move through over the next couple days.

That's why we get chances for showers and storms in Northern Utah all weekend! Southern Utah will start to dry out.

Friday shapes up nicely. It will be chilly and breezy with plenty of clouds. You'll notice pretty pops of sunshine at times!

We only climb to the low 60s in our valleys across the Wasatch Front, so it'll feel cooler than yesterday.

Salt Lake reaches 65 degrees, which is a couple of degrees below what's normal for this time of the year. St. George will stay dry with partly cloudy skies, but it will remain on the cool side in the upper 60s.

There's a chance for some more showers this afternoon in the North. This round will be spotty, and it'll stay mostly dry.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but they won't be anything like yesterday.

That won't be the case this weekend. Some rain develops early Saturday morning with another wave of thunderstorms in the afternoon for the North.

These storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. Some showers pop back up Sunday. It'll stay cooler in the low to mid-60s all weekend!

We get a break from the stormy streak on Monday and Tuesday!