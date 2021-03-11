Mostly cloudy, cool, and wet!

A cool and active weather pattern is expected through the rest of the week. Most snow accumulation will be in the mountains and could make for winter driving conditions at times, mainly at night. Showers will taper off across the north tomorrow, while wet weather will linger across Southern, Central, and Eastern Utah through early Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon and evening, but with little or no accumulation. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow showers decrease overnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers in the morning, changing to rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows: Mid 30s.