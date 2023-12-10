Cold but quiet weather returns

We’ll be finishing the weekend with mostly quiet weather and calm conditions after a very snowy start on Friday. Cold temperatures will stick around for much of the week ahead with lows in the 20s in northern Utah and high-elevation locations getting into the teens and single digits! Highs mainly hover close to 40 from Sunday to next weekend. We have a few smaller systems that brush by this week and bring clouds but not much in the way of moisture. The good part of this however is the air will remain mixed so our air quality should be in good standing this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds toward sunrise. Cold. Lows around 24.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High around 42.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs of about 50.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.