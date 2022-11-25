Cold front moving through this weekend!

It'll be a hazy and cool day across Utah today but over the next couple of days, a cold front will bring a very different weather pattern to the state.

Air Quality in the Wasatch Front is in the orange category waking up on Friday which is "unhealthy for special groups." Some areas are also in the red zone, meaning air is "unhealthy" for everyone.

Clear skies will remain for most of Friday with clouds moving in late tonight as part of a cold front.

By Saturday morning, Northern Utah will see some light flurries, especially in the mountains. Not a lot of snow is expected as the front will mostly bring wind and clouds - not a lot of moisture.

Salt Lake City will see a high of 45 degrees today ahead of the storm system and St. George will be at 58 degrees this afternoon.

More active weather will blanket Utah late Monday night into Tuesday with snow, rain and freezing temperatures.

We'll be tracking that storm through the weekend, stay with FOX 13 News for the latest updates.