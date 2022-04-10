Cold winter-like storm arriving Monday night

While Sunday features a bit of a breeze and some clouds mixed with sun, it’s the Monday storm that steals the scene. A strong area of low pressure moves onshore on Monday and quickly moves to Utah on Monday night. Expect to see some rain showers develop in the afternoon and spread southward across much of the state for the evening. The rain will change over to snow on Monday night and the Tuesday commute could be messy. Expect heavy mountain snow and some smaller snow totals in most valley locations.

WASATCH FRONT

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Lows around 32.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 for Northern Utah and in the upper 60’s in St. George.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with lows in the 30’s.