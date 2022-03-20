Snow on first day of Spring

Sunday is the vernal equinox — or more commonly known as the first day of spring! But one wouldn't think that based on what Utah's weather is like today.

A cold front arrives in Utah on Sunday and brings with it some rain changing over to snow. The warm roadways will limit some accumulation but there could be some slick and slushy conditions around lunchtime and light accumulations can be expected on grassy surfaces.

Snow totals today generally will be light, around 1-3 inches and some snow could come in stronger bursts along the frontal boundary. Mountain locations including the Cottonwoods can expect around 3-6 inches of snow today.

FOX 13 News viewers shared photos and videos of snow in northern Utah and even some hail in southern Utah in the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group.

Winds should increase behind the front to around 15-25 mph out of the northwest.

Travelers along I-80 should be prepared for strong crosswinds and winds will also increase later today in Carbon County near Price.

The storm moves fast and exits the state this evening and leaves Monday dry but windy. We return to high pressure and dry weather for much of the week ahead with a big warm-up starting on Thursday.

SALT LAKE AREA

