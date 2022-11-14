Cool and quiet start to the week!

We have a cool and quiet start to your new work week! Yesterday's storm in Southern Utah was a quick hitter. It brought some snow showers in the south, but it's already moved out of here.

Your Monday is dry with sunshine and clouds. It'll feel pretty chilly this afternoon with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30 across the Wasatch Front. This feels more like winter!

It gets really cold again overnight for the entire Beehive state. A Hard Freeze Watch goes into effect for Lower Washington County late Monday evening.

There aren't any big storms brewing this week.

A couple of cold fronts slide through, but they're mostly dry. These cold fronts will reinforce the cold, frosty air and will keep the inversions from getting too bad.

That means we stay chilly and dry for the rest of the week!