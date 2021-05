High pressure building over the area will bring warmer weather today. A dry cold front will cross northern and central Utah on Friday. Temperatures behind it will only drop slightly. Dry, breezy conditions could lead to high fire danger across parts of the south tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.