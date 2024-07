High pressure and a cooler northwesterly flow is over the Wasatch Front today. This will lead to cooler-than-average temperatures through the Fourth of July and even Friday. It turns hotter over the weekend.

Today: Sunny. High 84.

Tonight: Clear. Low 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 89.

Fourth of July: Sunny. Pleasant. High 86.

Friday: sunny. High 89.

Weekend: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid to upper 90's.