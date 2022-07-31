Cooldown on the way

Another hot day expected across the north with afternoon thunderstorms popping up for central and southern Utah. Monsoon moisture still in place for the lower half of the state but that moisture will move north heading into Monday. This will bring an increased chance of showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temps.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday Night: Showers. Lows: Mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM rain. Highs: Mid 90s.