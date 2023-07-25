Watch Now
Cooler morning Tuesday but triple digit heat is hanging around

Tuesday morning was a bit cooler, but triple-digit heat is hanging around.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 25, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — After a stormy night, we see a mix of clouds and sunshine to kick off the day.

Drying out this morning, feeling a bit cooler outside!

Then we get another round of scattered showers and storms across the state again this afternoon.

Better chance of rain in central and southern Utah, but still a shot in the valleys across the Wasatch Front.

Highs above normal, but not as extreme as this last weekend.

Moisture remains in place the next couple days bringing the chance for daily storms.

Drying out the second half of the week with sunshine.

