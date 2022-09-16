Cooler temps today with a chance for showers

Skies will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine this afternoon across the Beehive State. There's a final pump of moisture that brings another shot at showers and storms.

These become more isolated in nature this afternoon. It's going to feel even cooler than yesterday. We're only climbing to the mid to low 70s across the Wasatch Front.

These temperatures are well below average for this time of year!

We get progressively drier this weekend, but we're not ruling out spotty storms Saturday.

These mainly impact far northern Utah, including the Cache Valley, and our Northern Mountains. It'll be a pretty afternoon with sunshine in the upper 70s in Salt Lake City Saturday.

Drier, warmer and breezier all across the state by Sunday with a lot of sunshine!