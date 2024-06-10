Cooling down just a little bit!

A weak cool front will help to drop temperatures slightly across northern Utah as we return to the 80s.

An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible for the southern Wasatch Front. The heat returns as temperatures return to the 90s and close to triple digits by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear: Upper 60s.

Tuesday. Sunny. Low 90s.