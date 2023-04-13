Cooling down with rain and snow

SALT LAKE CITY — It's going to look more like winter than spring this morning!

A cold front is sliding through the Beehive State. This will bring a rain and snow mix to the Wasatch Front. Accumulation is not expected on the roads, but it could make it slushy.

Southern Utah stays pretty dry. Behind this system, temperatures go into a freefall! This is good news.

It will help slow the snowmelt process and mitigate the flooding concerns we're seeing in northern Utah.

Showers taper off this afternoon with peaks of sunshine. Plus, it'll feel a lot colder! We only climb into the low to mid-40s across the Wasatch Front.

This is about 15 degrees below average.

We gradually warm up this weekend, climbing to the upper 50s Saturday. Salt Lake City peaks near Sunday. It'll feel very pleasant!