Could northern Utah hit 100 degrees today?

Posted at 5:59 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Staying on this heat wave through the work week with elevated concerns for very hot temperatures for the next couple of days.

HEAT ADVISORY will be in place for the Wasatch Front through Friday morning as afternoon highs will be close to the century mark. But as forecasted, temps will begin to drop through the weekend with 70s returning by Monday

Salt Lake City
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Near 70.
Thursday. Sunny. Highs: Reaching 100.

St. George
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 105.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.
Thursday: Sunny Highs: Near 103.

