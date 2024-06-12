Could northern Utah hit 100 degrees today?

Staying on this heat wave through the work week with elevated concerns for very hot temperatures for the next couple of days.

HEAT ADVISORY will be in place for the Wasatch Front through Friday morning as afternoon highs will be close to the century mark. But as forecasted, temps will begin to drop through the weekend with 70s returning by Monday

Salt Lake City

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Near 70.

Thursday. Sunny. Highs: Reaching 100.