Dangerous triple-digit temperatures return with weekend heatwave

SALT LAKE CITY — After a brief and slight respite, triple-digit temperatures will return to blanket most of Utah as a heatwave arrives ahead of the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories will be in effect as temperatures begin to rise Friday, with conditions staying dangerously hot through Monday.

The National Weather Service warns temperatures nearing 105 degrees Fahrenheit are possible for most valley locations, with highs likely to exceed 110 degrees in areas near St. George, Zion National Park and Lake Powell.

Peak temperatures are forecast for southern Utah on Saturday, while northern parts of the state will really feel the heat Sunday.

Anyone heading outside throughout the heatwave is advised to wear light clothing, hydrate and take breaks. If possible, shift outdoor activities away from the hottest times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.