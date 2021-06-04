Dangerously hot weather continues

A strong ridge of high pressure over the area will keep it hot and dry with more record-breaking temperatures. Heat related illness is possible, so make sure you stay hydrated and avoid the sun during the middle of the day. The ridge will weaken this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop slightly across Northern Utah tomorrow and across the south on Sunday. Hot and dry weather will continue into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 104.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 104.

Sunday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 100.