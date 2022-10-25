Double trouble storms for the next 2 days

SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of weak cold fronts will be tracking over Northern Utah for the next couple of days.

The first front hits through Tuesday morning bringing rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

No significant mountain accumulation is expected.

The second front hits tomorrow mid-day. The second one is a little more robust, still bringing valley rain and mountain snow. After that, we stay dry through the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: AM rain showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Wednesday: Rain/Snow . Highs: Low 50s.

St. George

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Mid 40s.

Wednesday day: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s