Drier air moves in, sunny & warmer Tuesday

After a wet start to our week, drier air is moving into Utah! It's going to be mostly sunny today with temperatures rebounding quickly. We're back to the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front. You might start to notice some haze developing in Northern Utah. It's going to be dry, hot and sunny in Southern Utah. We will peak at 105 in St. George.

Temperatures keep climbing throughout the week and it's going to be baking hot by Thursday! This will be the hottest day of the week as Salt Lake City once again flirts with the triple digits.

That won't last long. A weak cold front slides into Northern Utah by Friday, which will drop us back down to the low 90s. It'll stay toasty in Southern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Some haze developing. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid to upper 60s.