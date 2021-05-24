Dry start to the week!

Watch
High pressure building in behind the last storm will bring warmer, dry weather today. A southwesterly flow will help temperatures climb even higher Tuesday, with winds becoming gusty across southwest Utah. The next weather system will brush by northern Utah Tuesday night and push a cold front across the area. Temperatures will drop a little across the north on Wednesday, while a mild southwesterly flow will persist across the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

