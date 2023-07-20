Drying out and slowly warming up!

After a stormy night, Utah is starting to dry out! There will be plenty of sunshine with a few clouds this afternoon. A stray storm is possible, mainly in southern Utah and near the Idaho border.

Highs climb into the low to mid-90s across the Wasatch Front. This is what is normal for this time of the year.

St. George peaks at 108 degrees.

FOX 13 News

The extreme heat starts to creep back in on Friday. It will be dry, sunny and toasty as Northern Utah makes a return to the triple digits.

By this weekend, the concern is the dangerous heat across the Beehive state with this heatwave lasting all weekend into Monday.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect in lower Washington County Friday. It then goes into effect in the Salt Lake Valley, Northern Wasatch Front and Box Elder County on Saturday.

Expect highs hovering in the triple digits Saturday and Sunday into the Pioneer Day holiday with little relief at night.