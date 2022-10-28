Enjoy the clear weekend with slightly warmer temperatures!

After a week of stormy conditions across Utah, the state has a clear weekend lined up with slightly warmer temperatures,

Friday was a chilly morning to wake up to with temperatures at 17 degrees in Park City and 33 degrees in Salt Lake City. Bear Lake had temperatures at 19 degrees Friday morning and Price was at 25. St. George was also chilly with temperatures at 38.

Despite the chilly start, it'll warm up Friday. Salt Lake City will see a high temperature of 57 degrees. St. George will have a high of 67 degrees.

A cloud storm blankets Utah on Saturday, so it might feel like a gloomy day across the state even though temperatures will be a little warmer than what we've seen over the last several days.

On Sunday, the cloud cover breaks, allowing for some gorgeous sunshine.

Looking into the beginning of next week, on Monday, a ridge starts to develop, bringing a massive storm into the state on Tuesday that could last through the end of the week.

If you didn't take the last week to get prepared for winter conditions, you'll want to buckle up.