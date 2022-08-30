Even hotter today - but there's an end to the heat in sight

The name of the game for the rest of the week is dry heat as the last summer heatwave starts across Utah today.

It'll be warmer today when compared to Monday's temperatures. In fact, it'll be about 15 degrees above average in Northern Utah today.

Temperatures will hit or exceed 100 degrees from today through Sunday - that's a long string of triple-digit days!

Very little relief will be felt when the sun goes down at night as well.

Anyone working outside or hiking should drink plenty of water and try to avoid the outdoors during the hottest parts of the day - from about 11 a.m. to about 4 p.m.

If the heat has got you down - don't worry, there is a glimmer of hope.

Utah will be down to the upper 90s by Monday.