Even warmer today with sunny skies ahead!

We have another really beautiful, spring-like day in store for you! It's going to be sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm this afternoon.

Most valleys across the Wasatch Front peak in the upper 70s. Salt Lake City has a good shot at reaching our first 80-degree day!

St. George gets close to 90. This is about 10-15 degrees above what's normal for this time of year.

By Wednesday, you'll notice more clouds as the winds really start to kick into gear.

Southwest winds bump up to 15-25 mph. This is ahead of the next storm that will send a cold front late Wednesday night into Thursday.

This front will bring scattered showers and colder temperatures, dipping us back down to highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon.

High pressure sneaks back in by the end of the week, just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures rebound nicely, bringing a really pleasant Saturday and Sunday!