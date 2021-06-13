Watch
Excessive Heat Is On

Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 11:19:01-04

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be in effect across most of the state as temperatures climb above 100 for most locations, and above 110 for extreme Southern Utah. Expect near record-breaking temperatures for Sunday. High pressure keeps conditions dry over the next week. Be cautious, and limit your exposure to the outdoors under these hot temperatures.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 100.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs: 103.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 106.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 109.

