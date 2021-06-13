Excessive Heat Is On

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be in effect across most of the state as temperatures climb above 100 for most locations, and above 110 for extreme Southern Utah. Expect near record-breaking temperatures for Sunday. High pressure keeps conditions dry over the next week. Be cautious, and limit your exposure to the outdoors under these hot temperatures.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 100.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs: 103.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 106.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 109.