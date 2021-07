Extreme heat continues through the weekend!

Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 09, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY Friday: Sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 103. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70. Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100. Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104. ST. GEORGE Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 113. Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Lows: Lower 80s. Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 115. Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 113.

