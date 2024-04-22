Fabulous weather for Earth Day!

NICE START TO THE WEEK
A weak cool front has moved through northern Utah. This will allow temps to drop by 10 degrees in comparison to yesterday. A few high clouds around for the Wasatch Front as sunny skies will prevail across the south.
Temps will be back on the rise through mid-week before a storm moves in for Thursday.
This next storm will bring rain for the end of the work week through the weekend.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 50s.
Monday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.