Fabulous weather for Earth Day!

NICE START TO THE WEEK

A weak cool front has moved through northern Utah. This will allow temps to drop by 10 degrees in comparison to yesterday. A few high clouds around for the Wasatch Front as sunny skies will prevail across the south.

Temps will be back on the rise through mid-week before a storm moves in for Thursday.

This next storm will bring rain for the end of the work week through the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.