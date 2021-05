High pressure will bring very warm weather through the end of the week. A weak storm system will bring slightly cooler cool temperatures this weekend. Gusty winds are possible across southern and western Utah Friday and Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.