Finally feels like fall!

It was a wintery weekend across Utah and the state is not quite out of the woods yet.

Brian Head and Alta-Collins saw over a foot of snow over the weekend and Cherry Peak saw just about 11 inches. The West Jordan Benches and Tooele Bench each got about eight inches of snow.

Conditions are chilly waking up Monday morning with most of the state dealing with temperatures in the 30s.

The last part of this storm system will creep away on Tuesday with one more wave hitting the state Tuesday morning. There's a good chance for showers in the morning Tuesday.

Then, another storm sweeps the state Wednesday evening, bringing rain to the valleys and more snow to the mountains.

In Salt Lake City, the high will be 47 degrees and sunshine will be peeking through thick clouds throughout the day.

In St. George, the high will be 61 degrees with partly clouds skies.