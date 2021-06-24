Finally some rain for the first time in over a month

SALT LAKE CITY — Moisture surging north across the area will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms across the west may be dry. The best chance of heavy rain will be across parts of Southern and Eastern Utah. Flash flooding will be possible in typical trouble spots like slot canyons. Gusty winds are likely with most thunderstorms that pop up today.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.