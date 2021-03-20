Menu

First day of spring, but winter weather hangs on

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 20, 2021
A wet start to the weekend with a mixture of rain and snow expected across northern and central Utah. The storm moves southward through Saturday allowing for gusty winds and cooler temps. Snow levels drop to the valleys Saturday evening with very little accumulation expected. The next storm hits Monday night

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Highs: Near 50.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Lows: Low 30s.
Sunday: AM snow then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50

St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 70.
Saturday Night: Clearing. Lows: Upper 40s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: Near 60.

