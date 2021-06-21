First full week of summer kicks off hot and dry week

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot and dry again this week.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, sunny and hot but not to the extreme we've had lately.

Hotter Tuesday with near record heat possible.

Tuesday will be the hottest day, although second half of the week temps stay well above average.

Dry, windy weather will keep fire danger high across a large portion of the area the next few days.

Dry thunderstorms over the central and southern mountains will add to fire danger.

No rain in the forecast anytime soon.