First snowfall accumulation for some valley areas!

Friday morning, Utahns woke up to a little bit of snow accumulation that covered the ground in white - but this is the only storm for the next week.

Across the Wasatch Front, a few inches of snow were on the ground as Utah woke up the day after Thanksgiving.

Snow will taper off Friday and the storm will move out by Saturday. But stormy weather will persist through Friday morning

A winter storm warning was put in place for areas of far northern Utah in Logan, in some mountain areas and into Evanston, Wyoming.

It'll also be a cold day across Utah with highs in the 30s and wind making things feel much chillier.

After Friday, the storm will move out and sunshine will be here to stay. Utah's Weather Authority doesn't see another storm coming in until the first week of December, Get ready for hazy skies as an inversion settles in.