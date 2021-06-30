Flash flooding possible again Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The potential for a repeat of flash flooding remains Wednesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through this evening, mainly south of Interstate 80.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain, bringing a potential for flash flooding to slot canyons, small streams, and normally dry washes as well as the potential for debris flows near recent burn scars.

Overall, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with near normal temps along the Wasatch Front.

A storm moving across Central Utah is still pulling moisture up across Utah and leading to good chance of more late day showers & t-storms. Most storms will develop in afternoon and across Central and Southern Utah.

Any of the thunderstorms has potential to bring heavy rain.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after showers & thunderstorms decrease in the evening. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

