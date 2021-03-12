Menu

Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

Meteorologist Allison Croghan
Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 20:44:20-05

A cool and active weather pattern with mountain snow accumulations will continue through the rest of the week as a large low pressure system meanders from the Southwest US through the Four Corners.

SALT LAKE CITY
A slight chance of snow showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

ST. GEORGE
Today - A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight - Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of - precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

