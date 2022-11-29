Frigid temperatures and snow this morning!

A strong, cold winter storm continues to impact the Beehive state Tuesday. It's snowy, colder and cloudy to kick off your new day.

Behind the cold front, frigid air has settled in. It's this cold air that will trigger a round of lake effect snow showers Tuesday morning .

This band is expected to impact the Salt Lake Valley and the Central Wasatch Mountains.

The Salt Lake Valley has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Temperatures have plummeted, so snow is expected to stick to the roads.

This could make it messy and dangerous for the morning commute.

Snow tapers off this afternoon, but the cold is here to stay. We struggle to warm up, only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s across the Wasatch Front.

We see a break from the storms Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm is lined up to bring more rain and snow by Friday.