SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph by afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers & isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A rain/snow mix is likely overnight and could change entirely to light snow by morning. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Clear. West winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 50.