A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it dry and bring a warming trend through the end of the work week, with record or near record temperatures Thursday and Friday. It could be dangerously hot across far southern Utah Thursday through Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hot! Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.