Get ready for more hot weather this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Lingering moisture will allow showers and thunderstorms to pop up again today, mainly over the mountains and east of I-15. High pressure will strengthen over the next few days and bring hot, dry weather for most of the week. A weather system passing north of the area Thursday could bring gusty winds to the northern half of Utah and increase fire danger.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & thunderstorms possible in the morning, then sunny by afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Near 106.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.