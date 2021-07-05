Watch
Get ready for more hot weather this week

It is going to be a very hot week all across Utah.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 05, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Lingering moisture will allow showers and thunderstorms to pop up again today, mainly over the mountains and east of I-15. High pressure will strengthen over the next few days and bring hot, dry weather for most of the week. A weather system passing north of the area Thursday could bring gusty winds to the northern half of Utah and increase fire danger.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & thunderstorms possible in the morning, then sunny by afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Monday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Near 106.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

