Get ready for snow across Utah!

A cold winter storm will bring snow to the Beehive state Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon, and it might make the roads slick.

Snow starts in our Northern mountains Monday morning and it begins filling the valleys throughout the day. We may briefly start as rain in the valleys by midday, but that will quickly change over to snow.

Snow showers are on and off this afternoon as we climb to the upper 30s to low 40s across the Wasatch Front.

Showers start in Central and Southern Utah this afternoon.

Snow dies down behind the front tonight, but we're not done! We get another round of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Lake-enhanced showers could bring more snow to Southern Davis County and Salt Lake County. Give yourself plenty of time as you head out Tuesday morning.

Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon. Behind the front, the cold air settles in. We struggle to reach freezing Tuesday afternoon. There's a big drop Tuesday night with our overnight lows dipping down into the teens in Northern Utah valleys.