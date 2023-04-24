Going from sunny to showers

Starting off sunny across the state for Sunday but our next storm hits later on this afternoon. The storm is coming in two waves — the first area to get hit will be central and southern Utah. Northern Utah will see showers tomorrow afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Some colder air moves in for Tuesday with lingering showers through Tuesday afternoon. By midweek, high pressure builds back in and the temperatures start climbing

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start with clouds for the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Mid-40s.

Monday. Scattered rain and t-storms. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday Night: Chance of rain. Lows: Near 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.