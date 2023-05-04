Goodbye warm weather!

Say so long to the 80s! A storm marches in from California bringing us a dose of stormy weather across the Beehive State today.

It'll be cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures only climbing into the 60s and low 70s in northern Utah.

St. George sees a big dip too, hitting the mid-60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms fire up this afternoon and they could bring gusty winds and hail.

Waves of storms will swing in over the next couple of days bringing chances for daily showers and thunderstorms. The main story this weekend is cooler, wet and unsettled weather.

We only hover in the 60s Friday through Sunday, which is actually pretty close to what's normal this time of year.

This cooldown will also help the snowmelt melt at a slower rate compared to earlier this week.