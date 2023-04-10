Gorgeous start to the week!

We have a really beautiful, calm start to the week! Temperatures are on the rise and it's going to feel like spring.

There's a lot of sunshine this afternoon as we climb to the upper 60s to low 70s across the Wasatch Front. This will be the first time we hit 70 degrees this year!

Highs reach the upper 80s in St. George.

It turns warmer and breezy Tuesday. By Wednesday, the winds will pick up ahead of our next storm.

This storm is expected to bring scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday. The bigger story will be a cool down by Thursday, as high temperatures are back down to the low 50s.