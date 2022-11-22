Hanging on to the haze

As a valley inversion strengthens as air quality becomes more of a concern. Currently, the air quality is unhealthy across the Wasatch Front as hazy conditions will persist through Wednesday.

A weak storm grazing Northern Utah tonight through tomorrow.

This will help the air quality by Thursday.

Very little precipitation is expected from this storm. No issues with traveling across the state on Wednesday and Thursday. It stays dry through the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy . Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.