Hanging on to the weekend heat

Another hot and dry day across the state. We avoid record breaking temperatures, but afternoon highs will be 10 degrees above normal. Breezy conditions will persist with High Fire Danger. A dry cool front will hit mid week, which will bring temperatures down to the 70s across Northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Sunny and breezy Highs: Low 90s.