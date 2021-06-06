Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hanging on to the weekend heat

items.[0].videoTitle
Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 20:42:05-04

Another hot and dry day across the state. We avoid record breaking temperatures, but afternoon highs will be 10 degrees above normal. Breezy conditions will persist with High Fire Danger. A dry cool front will hit mid week, which will bring temperatures down to the 70s across Northern Utah.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy Highs: Low 90s.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 100.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere